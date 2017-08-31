Danilo Sierra

Rejected Album Cover

Danilo Sierra
Danilo Sierra
  • Save
Rejected Album Cover rejection sketch rendering gradients album cover
Download color palette

Here is a rejected image for an album cover I made. I will publish the accepted one in the next days.

The text has been stripped out for confidenciality as project hasn't been released yet.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2017
Danilo Sierra
Danilo Sierra

More by Danilo Sierra

View profile
    • Like