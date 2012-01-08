Jonathan Hise Kaldma

Headphone Moon

Jonathan Hise Kaldma
Jonathan Hise Kaldma
  • Save
Headphone Moon game indie splash
Download color palette

Another little something from the game. Almost done now.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Jonathan Hise Kaldma
Jonathan Hise Kaldma

More by Jonathan Hise Kaldma

View profile
    • Like