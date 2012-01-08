Henrik Abonyi 🧔

Polaroid

Henrik Abonyi 🧔
Henrik Abonyi 🧔
Hire Me
  • Save
Polaroid iphone icon polaroid land camera app
Download color palette

It was my first icon for iPhone. Just for fun. Feel free download it: http://tonehal.deviantart.com/art/Polaroid-Land-Camera-251487358

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Henrik Abonyi 🧔
Henrik Abonyi 🧔
The Colour and the Shape
Hire Me

More by Henrik Abonyi 🧔

View profile
    • Like