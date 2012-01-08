atomicvibe design lab

ST sketch 05

Another logo sketch for an overseas bakery, specializing in pineapple tarts and other yummy confections. Client wanted something cool, funky, hip, slightly feminine, and illustrative. He loved my Glaze logo, and indicated a preference for something with a similar illustrative aesthetic. This approach represents 4 of 5 ideas I have right now.

Here, the letterforms are indicative of baked, iced sugar cookies. A bite has been taken out of the "O."

