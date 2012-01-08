Justin Laxamana

wait one second here...

wait one second here... graffiti graff handstyle type text typography black and white arrow urban cursive simple simplistic dots pattern style flow
This is my first shot! I was waiting for my girl to get out of class at DePaul and I wrote out the word "wait" out of boredom. I decided to throw it in Illustrator as an assignment for a class I'm taking.

