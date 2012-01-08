Adam Melhuish

Paper View

Adam Melhuish
Adam Melhuish
  • Save
Paper View female girl lady erotica pencil sketch drawing
Download color palette

My first upload to dribbble.
A completely unfinished sketch, trying to convince myself to get back in to creative drawing, its been a while..
Thanks goes to my good friend Nick Paul for the invite.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Adam Melhuish
Adam Melhuish

More by Adam Melhuish

View profile
    • Like