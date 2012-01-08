Kristers Jursevskis

Doit task app

Doit task app ios task ui wood
Friends at tiim designed my task application, that is already finished and live in the app store. The app also has a nice designed and coded site. www.tiim.lv/doit

Posted on Jan 8, 2012
