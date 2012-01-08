Patrick Evrard

Driver

Patrick Evrard
Patrick Evrard
  • Save
Driver driver old guy 3d maya
Download color palette

This is a character that I did a while a go. I was working on a buggy type of car but got sidetracked working on the driver.
Here is a turntable: http://vimeo.com/34465669

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Patrick Evrard
Patrick Evrard

More by Patrick Evrard

View profile
    • Like