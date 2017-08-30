Trending Designers

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
We just brought back the Designers page that briefly went away as we began rolling out our new Scout product. We think we’ve brought it back better than ever.
The first thing that you’ll likely notice is the filters sit across the top of the page, giving you the entire width of your browser to peruse shot after shot from our talented Dribbble designers and teams.
The second thing you’ll notice is some new faces in the list. I’m particularly excited about this. We’ve traditionally sorted our Designers list by popularity (most followers). Our new “Trending” algorithm (the new default sort) shows you who has been posting great work to Dribbble recently. We debuted this Trending algorithm with Scout, but today we’ve made some major improvements to keep the list fresher. If you would rather see who the most popular Dribbble members of all time are—don’t fret. You can still sort by Followers, too.