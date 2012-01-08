Italo Sannino

Resolutions012

Italo Sannino
Italo Sannino
Hire Me
  • Save
Resolutions012 new year resolution typography
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Italo Sannino
Italo Sannino
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Italo Sannino

View profile
    • Like