Tom Prior

2012 Portfolio - Project Detail

Tom Prior
Tom Prior
  • Save
2012 Portfolio - Project Detail portfolio responsive ff tisa minimal
Download color palette

A shot from the top of a project detail page for my portfolio redesign, again keeping it minimal and trying to get a neat typographic rhythm in place.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Tom Prior
Tom Prior

More by Tom Prior

View profile
    • Like