2012 Portfolio

So we're all working on personal site redesigns at the moment, right?

Mine's getting there, and this is a shot from in the browser (where all the design is happening).

Keeping it real paired back for now, we'll see if it stay's this minimal.

Posted on Jan 8, 2012
