Personal Website Icon

This is the icon that I created for my personal website: https://www.nickrimsa.com/

Clicking on the icon redirects back to the site's homepage.

Wanted to use an inviting and welcoming color palette.

Thanks for dropping by, and would love to hear what you think!

Posted on Aug 30, 2017
