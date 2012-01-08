Sven Meyer-Brunswick

Charity App - screen prior donation

Sven Meyer-Brunswick
Sven Meyer-Brunswick
  • Save
Charity App - screen prior donation iphone ui app application donation fundraising text sms button manual user interface
Download color palette

We are working on an app for the German fundraising market. It will help you to donate money via text (and your phone bill) to an NGO of your choice. This is the last screen prior the actual donation. Therefore we want to make clear what is happening next.

The upper text says:
"1. Generate charity text 2. Send charity text and pay via phone bill 3. Receive confirmation text of your NGO"

The middle texts says:
“Support UNICEF now with 5 euros via text”

The button text says:
“Generate charity text now”

The lower text says the fine print..

Feedback is highly appreciated! Wooh it's my first shot :) Thank you Thomas Sausen for the invite!

See the launch page: http://ichbin.helferle.in/ (German)

Sven Meyer-Brunswick
Sven Meyer-Brunswick

More by Sven Meyer-Brunswick

View profile
    • Like