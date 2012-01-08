Charity App - screen prior donation

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
We are working on an app for the German fundraising market. It will help you to donate money via text (and your phone bill) to an NGO of your choice. This is the last screen prior the actual donation. Therefore we want to make clear what is happening next.
The upper text says:
"1. Generate charity text 2. Send charity text and pay via phone bill 3. Receive confirmation text of your NGO"
The middle texts says:
“Support UNICEF now with 5 euros via text”
The button text says:
“Generate charity text now”
The lower text says the fine print..
Feedback is highly appreciated! Wooh it's my first shot :) Thank you Thomas Sausen for the invite!
See the launch page: http://ichbin.helferle.in/ (German)