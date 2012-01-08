Felix Diaconu

NM-initials

Felix Diaconu
Felix Diaconu
Hire Me
  • Save
NM-initials logo monogram photography brand identity typography word mark
Download color palette

unused concept...using the initials N and M to form a monogram! what do you guys think?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Felix Diaconu
Felix Diaconu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Felix Diaconu

View profile
    • Like