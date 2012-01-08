Rebecca Hayes

Teddy final stand by me stand by me digital illustration portrait film
Started drawing the Stand by Me kids for my portrait a day project! You can see both Teddy and Gordie here http://366portraits.tumblr.com/

Can't wait to draw Vern!

Posted on Jan 8, 2012
