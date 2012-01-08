Łukasz Krysiewicz

Home Wine Label 2011

Łukasz Krysiewicz
Łukasz Krysiewicz
  • Save
Home Wine Label 2011 wine label
Download color palette

Inspired (or adapted) by a label I saw some time ago, can't remember where unfortunately.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Łukasz Krysiewicz
Łukasz Krysiewicz

More by Łukasz Krysiewicz

View profile
    • Like