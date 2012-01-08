Badges, Seals and ornamental stuff WIP

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I always loved the vector packs by YouWorkForThem so I'm planning to release one of my own including a large set of badges, seals...
Vector format and Photoshop brushes... maybe Photoshop shapes too.
I would like to release in on a low cost model with some free extra stuff. Maybe "pay what you want" model starting from 1$. Suggestions?