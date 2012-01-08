Armando Sotoca

Badges, Seals and ornamental stuff WIP

Badges, Seals and ornamental stuff WIP
I always loved the vector packs by YouWorkForThem so I'm planning to release one of my own including a large set of badges, seals...

Vector format and Photoshop brushes... maybe Photoshop shapes too.

I would like to release in on a low cost model with some free extra stuff. Maybe "pay what you want" model starting from 1$. Suggestions?

Posted on Jan 8, 2012
