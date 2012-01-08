Andrea Cevenini

U-Bahn Bestiarium

Andrea Cevenini
Andrea Cevenini
  • Save
U-Bahn Bestiarium illustration faces profile u-bahn metro men
Download color palette

Draft set of illustrations for an article about the different kind of people you can meet in the subway (u-bahn) in Köln.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Andrea Cevenini
Andrea Cevenini
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andrea Cevenini

View profile
    • Like