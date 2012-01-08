Carlos Melegrito

Choose! problem help typography
I need your help, fellow Dribbblers!

Chaparral and Skolar are both beautiful web fonts. I'd want to use them both for this super-top-secret-secret project I'm working on – but I'm afraid I'm forced to choose ONE of them.

Please, I'm open to any comments. I'd love to see what a majority of people choose.

UPDATE! It's decided: I chose Skolar.

Posted on Jan 8, 2012
