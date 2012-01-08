Wil Nichols

Battery Monitor Final

Will be on the MAS soon enough.

Icon was fun, but coursework really screwed with my work hours on this one. Needed to have it done in five to seven days. After contract signing, courses restarted, and four IB papers were dropped on me. So I've been working 'till two or three nightly, and now, 4:41 AM. XD

Posted on Jan 8, 2012
