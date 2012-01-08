Dominique Falla

Destiny protect me from the world

Destiny protect me from the world tactile typography pins string
This is a lyric from the Radiohead song "Anyone can play guitar". I made the piece as a Christmas present for my friend Ashleigh who chose the lyric.

Posted on Jan 8, 2012
