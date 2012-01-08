Blaz Robar

Lazy Layouts

Lazy Layouts
Working on a bunch of grey scale PSD resources to make layout experiments really easy and quick! Easily drag and drop PSD folders into your template to rapidly test website layouts. Designers and developers, what do you think of this...would it save you time?? Feedback appreciated.

Posted on Jan 8, 2012
UI/UX Digital Designer
