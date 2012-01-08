Shakir Dzheyranov

Seattle Urban Honey

Seattle Urban Honey
Finally finished the logo.
Logo for Seattle honey company.
I read about the history of Seattle. So decided to combine the symbol of Seattle
http://www.cityofseattlewa.com/images/seattle-corporate-seal.jpg
and the Bee icon. At the same time i didn`t want the bee to look "cute". I wanted it to look "Urban" and "Modern". The top part of the bee is hexagon, which is honey symbol.

