Seattle Urban Honey

Finally finished the logo.

Logo for Seattle honey company.

I read about the history of Seattle. So decided to combine the symbol of Seattle

http://www.cityofseattlewa.com/images/seattle-corporate-seal.jpg

and the Bee icon. At the same time i didn`t want the bee to look "cute". I wanted it to look "Urban" and "Modern". The top part of the bee is hexagon, which is honey symbol.