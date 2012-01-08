Alex Zapadenko

Crazy fruits

Alex Zapadenko
Alex Zapadenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Crazy fruits game automat slot character fruit banan
Download color palette

Hi, dribble.
Let me introduce you mr.Banan. He is the part of my "Crazy fruits" project.
As usual more interesting you can see on behance:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Crazy-fruits/2821659
Hope you enjoy.)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Alex Zapadenko
Alex Zapadenko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex Zapadenko

View profile
    • Like