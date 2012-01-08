🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I don't usually make resolutions but I realized what people call 'resolutions' are decisions that I make every day. Many people just tend to make these decisions once a year. After I put the finishing touches on this I want to print it as a constant reminder that everyone needs to grow. Whether it's January 1st or any of the 365 days that we get in 2012 :)
Will post the entire final design as soon as I feel like it's ready. :)