Bring Your A Game

Bring Your A Game illustration vector dribbble invite nathan walker jellyfish basketball thanks
First shot! Thanks so much Nathan for the invite! I decided to illustrate a jellyfish playing some bball to match Nathan's octopus playing ping pong.

