Overtime with Alice Lee

Overtime with Alice Lee overtime podcast design system illustration
In episode 20, Dan chats with @Alice Lee, an independent San Francisco-based illustrator and designer who loves drawing and telling clever stories. In this episode, Alice talks about how she transitioned from product designer into illustration, the value of design systems, the pros and cons of working remotely, why she thinks of her career as a garden, and more. This episode is brought to you by FreshBooks.

Posted on Aug 29, 2017
