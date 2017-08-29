Overtime with Alice Lee

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In episode 20, Dan chats with @Alice Lee, an independent San Francisco-based illustrator and designer who loves drawing and telling clever stories. In this episode, Alice talks about how she transitioned from product designer into illustration, the value of design systems, the pros and cons of working remotely, why she thinks of her career as a garden, and more. This episode is brought to you by FreshBooks.