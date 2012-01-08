Nick Volkert

Gears

Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
Hire Me
  • Save
Gears gears
Download color palette

First dribbble! Cap of an album cover I'm currently working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
Creative in Greater Chicagoland. Go SOX!
Hire Me

More by Nick Volkert

View profile
    • Like