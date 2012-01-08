2012 - Things in the MyEnergy pipeline

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I am super pumped for a bunch of things we have in the boiling in the 2012 pipeline at MyEnergy.
It's so fun and exciting to play in a space that typically isn't known to be very "sexy", yet has tons of data and exciting things you can do with it. This is the year we expose that to the world!!
BTW... we're hiring brilliant (and of course a few semi-brilliant, just so we can laugh at them) people of all kinds!!
Come work with me! ;)