Charles Carver

Basic CMS

Charles Carver
Charles Carver
  • Save
Basic CMS cms ui gray black code php
Download color palette

My mom wanted a CMS solution for her client and was about to buy Contribute (client didn't need all the features) so I told her I would make her one. I found a great PHP script and modified it to fit what I wanted, then created the UI.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2012
Charles Carver
Charles Carver

More by Charles Carver

View profile
    • Like