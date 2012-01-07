Christine Stavridis

Travella Background

Travella Background
Logo and background I created for a cultural consulting agency. The logo and background were inspired by William Morris and French Rococo wallpapers. Making a repeating filigree background was a bitch.

I still need to tweak a few things, but i'm pretty happy with how they turned out.

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
