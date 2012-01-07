Sam van der Hoeven

Hope

Hope clean sans-serif scripture hope red paper texture minimalist
"He delivered us from such a deadly peril, and he will deliver us. On him we have set our hope that he will deliver us again" (2 Corinthians 1:10).

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
