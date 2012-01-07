CompKarma Comments

Brandon_Arnold

The comment section for the redesign of the advertising portfolio review website i run.

I'm about 60 percent happy with how its turning out and am looking to get some feedback, so i can be 99.99 percent happy with it.

Full version here http://cl.ly/033y323u0x1l1M1T0i0r

Interested to see whatchya think.

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
