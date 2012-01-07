Kevin Schiffer Personal Brand

I'm currently working on my personal branding, the letter k & s are very hard to bring together but this is what I came up with after a few hours of scribbling. I've done some presentational work around it as you can see which is not necessarily a part of the logo. I'd love to hear your opinions.

This is also my first shot here and dribbble, I'm very excited to be a part of this great community and shout out a HUGE thank you to Aran Jackson for inviting me :)