This is the original logo design for a theatre company called BrokenCrow. After a creative meeting with the client I came up with an evolution of the logo that I think the client prefers (http://drbl.in/cJsU)... while I think both versions have merits, ultimately I think this version is stronger but I'd be interested to hear your preference...

Rebound of
Brokencrow Logo II
By Frank Prendergast
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
