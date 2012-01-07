Davis Streker

Faux / tographers

Faux / tographers logo branding design
My first shot. This is a logo for a group of established photographers that put on small workshops and "staged" scenarios for upcoming photographers. www.faux-tographers.com

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
