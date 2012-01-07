Fabian Marchinko

meshfrog

Fabian Marchinko
Fabian Marchinko
  • Save
meshfrog logo software b2b graphic dynamic products frog mesh
Download color palette

A start-up software company delivering products and services to business customers. My idea was to create an authentic and colorful visual identity that reflected the dynamism of the name.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Fabian Marchinko
Fabian Marchinko

More by Fabian Marchinko

View profile
    • Like