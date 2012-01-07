Chris Perryman

Redesign

Chris Perryman
Chris Perryman
  • Save
Redesign vintage engraving brain ribbon brown retro web website
Download color palette

My website's redesign...now in it's 5th revision. Ugghhh.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Chris Perryman
Chris Perryman

More by Chris Perryman

View profile
    • Like