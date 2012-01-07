Rich Gustke

Travelerr - Top 10 Destinations

Rich Gustke
Rich Gustke
  • Save
Travelerr - Top 10 Destinations red gray white iphone app pluto helvetica neue
Download color palette

Really rough WIP... not sold on border treatment of thumbnails, still fiddling with it.

050cea807a5251e0c819ca0f1044a1dd
Rebound of
Travelrr App
By Rich Gustke
View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Rich Gustke
Rich Gustke
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rich Gustke

View profile
    • Like