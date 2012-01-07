Adam Kiss

Retro map tiling

Adam Kiss
Adam Kiss
  • Save
Retro map tiling background loop tiling cant believe its not butter fighting dragons with pixels
Download color palette

Needed tiled map background (meaning wasn't important, it needed to be tiled only visually). I took this old map of vienna, and played with it for a while. A calming session; Took 2 hours.

FYI: The horizontal tiling is going through the center, the vertical one is about 120px from the top.

Adam Kiss
Adam Kiss

More by Adam Kiss

View profile
    • Like