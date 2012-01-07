Jess Crawford

Elementary school pictograms

Jess Crawford
Jess Crawford
  • Save
Elementary school pictograms graphic pictogram wayfinding bright
Download color palette

A sampling of a set of twelve pictograms designed as a wayfinding / signage system for elementary school students.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Jess Crawford
Jess Crawford

More by Jess Crawford

View profile
    • Like