Susan Densa

A Question Of Taste Podcast Logo

Susan Densa
Susan Densa
  • Save
A Question Of Taste Podcast Logo microphone tongue logo-design gradient podcast identity logo branding
A Question Of Taste Podcast Logo microphone tongue logo-design gradient podcast identity logo branding
Download color palette
  1. a_question_of_taste_podcast_logo_cover.png
  2. aqot-logo.png

Logo design for A Question of Taste podcast. To learn more about the podcast or to subscribe via your favorite platform, visit their Libsyn here.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2017
Susan Densa
Susan Densa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Susan Densa

View profile
    • Like