Kohut Piotr
10Clouds

Events app - tickets & payment animation

Kohut Piotr
10Clouds
Kohut Piotr for 10Clouds
Events app - tickets & payment animation animation cart payment event artist music fluent mobile ticket 10clouds kohutpiotr ui
Currently working on an app for music lovers who like attending live concerts. We were focused on an easy and fast approach to purchasing event tickets.

Thanks for watching!
events_app_tickets_hq.mp4
5 MB
Download
Events app animation 10clouds still 2x
Rebound of
Events app - artist & home animation
By Kohut Piotr
Posted on Aug 28, 2017
