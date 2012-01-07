Ales Nesetril

Shopick - Homepage

Shopick - Homepage shop shopping facebook app shopick homepage clean white blue green space
I am curently working on a homepage for our coming Facebook app called Shopick, you can see our landing page on http://www.theshopick.com and this design will be on after our lunch. Texts and screenshots are not final, so you can see some gramar mistakes of course.

Full preview - http://cl.ly/0x3N373L3h2D313I1q3y

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
