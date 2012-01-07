Bastien Wilmotte

[Pixelart] Sony Ericsson K750i

Bastien Wilmotte
Bastien Wilmotte
  • Save
[Pixelart] Sony Ericsson K750i pixel red sony device k750i gsm pixelart sony ericsson
Download color palette

No laughs please... my K750i still works, yeah yeah...
This shot is a tribute for this masterpiece! :D

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Bastien Wilmotte
Bastien Wilmotte

More by Bastien Wilmotte

View profile
    • Like