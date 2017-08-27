Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chris Yang
New Beee

Animation Demonstration

Chris Yang
New Beee
Chris Yang for New Beee
Animation Demonstration ios11 app new style application ux ui community user experience minimalism
Animation Demonstration ios11 app new style application ux ui community user experience minimalism
Animation Demonstration ios11 app new style application ux ui community user experience minimalism
  1. animation_demonstration.gif
  2. animation_demonstration1.png
  3. animation_demonstration2.png

Try a simple animation demo.
Use and show to my client, make him understand better.

We are all growing up in exploration. New week! work hard!  :-D

More of the lens, visit my profile, and remember to follow me :-)
New style
Rebound of
New Style
By Chris Yang
Posted on Aug 27, 2017
New Beee
New Beee
