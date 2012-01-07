Andrew Baumgartner

Museum Inspiration

museum abstract
Took a trip to the MIA a little bit ago and was inspired by early etchings on pottery and tombs.

There will probably be more of these in the future.

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
