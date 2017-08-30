Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alejandro Ramirez

Investment icons

Investment icons yen dollar pound ios illustration design icon app finances money bank currency
I've been working on these icons for an investment app alongside with @Hernán Pereyra Oviedo. They express the period of time, risk and amount of the investments to be made.
Also check the bigger image attached and some early hand-made iterations ñ _n

Posted on Aug 30, 2017
