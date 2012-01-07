Andy Pitts

8-bit Ghost Cops

Andy Pitts
Andy Pitts
Hire Me
  • Save
8-bit Ghost Cops 8bit ghost cop
Download color palette

8-bit 'ghost cops' for some video-game themed skateboards. Hungry and Beat-down.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Andy Pitts
Andy Pitts
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andy Pitts

View profile
    • Like